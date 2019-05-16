Jammu and Kashmir Bank standalone net profit rises 656.07% in the March 2019 quarter

rise 30.04% to Rs 2069.90 crore

Net profit of rose 656.07% to Rs 214.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 28.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. rose 30.04% to Rs 2069.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1591.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 129.33% to Rs 464.89 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 202.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. rose 15.92% to Rs 7675.56 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6621.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

2069.901591.687675.566621.4046.2748.9453.9254.59222.6515.35659.74359.13222.6515.35659.74359.13214.8028.41464.89202.72

