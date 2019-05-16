Jammu and Kashmir Bank standalone net profit rises 656.07% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
HDFC Bank standalone net profit rises 22.63% in the March 2019 quarter
Federal Bank standalone net profit rises 163.13% in the March 2019 quarter
Bandhan Bank standalone net profit rises 67.81% in the March 2019 quarter
ICICI Bank consolidated net profit rises 2.49% in the March 2019 quarter
UCO Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 1552.02 crore in the March 2019 quarter
-
Total Operating Income rise 30.04% to Rs 2069.90 croreNet profit of Jammu and Kashmir Bank rose 656.07% to Rs 214.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 28.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Total Operating Income rose 30.04% to Rs 2069.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1591.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 129.33% to Rs 464.89 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 202.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Total Operating Income rose 15.92% to Rs 7675.56 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6621.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Total Operating Income2069.901591.68 30 7675.566621.40 16 OPM %46.2748.94 -53.9254.59 - PBDT222.6515.35 1350 659.74359.13 84 PBT222.6515.35 1350 659.74359.13 84 NP214.8028.41 656 464.89202.72 129
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU