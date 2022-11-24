Jamnagar Utilities & Power Pvt standalone net profit declines 2.37% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.48% to Rs 1210.20 croreNet profit of Jamnagar Utilities & Power Pvt declined 2.37% to Rs 698.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 715.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3.48% to Rs 1210.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1169.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1210.201169.50 3 OPM %80.6889.21 -PBDT1143.241142.11 0 PBT818.11708.56 15 NP698.08715.04 -2
