Jamnagar Utilities & Power Pvt standalone net profit declines 2.37% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Jamnagar Utilities & Power Pvt declined 2.37% to Rs 698.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 715.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3.48% to Rs 1210.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1169.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1210.201169.5080.6889.211143.241142.11818.11708.56698.08715.04

