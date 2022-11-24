JUST IN
Jana Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 43.13% in the September 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 7.56% to Rs 718.43 crore

Net profit of Jana Small Finance Bank rose 43.13% to Rs 10.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 7.56% to Rs 718.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 667.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income718.43667.92 8 OPM %30.6236.59 -PBDT10.527.35 43 PBT10.527.35 43 NP10.527.35 43

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 15:33 IST

