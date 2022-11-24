Jana Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 43.13% in the September 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 7.56% to Rs 718.43 crore

Net profit of Jana Small Finance Bank rose 43.13% to Rs 10.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 7.56% to Rs 718.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 667.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.718.43667.9230.6236.5910.527.3510.527.3510.527.35

