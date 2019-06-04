Jatalia Global Ventures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.72 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 203800.00% to Rs 61.17 croreNet profit of Jatalia Global Ventures reported to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 203800.00% to Rs 61.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 15.79% to Rs 2.88 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 15.88% to Rs 410.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 487.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales61.170.03 203800 410.44487.91 -16 OPM %3.760 -3.072.05 - PBDT1.430 0 4.525.46 -17 PBT1.180 0 4.275.20 -18 NP0.720 0 2.883.42 -16
