Jatalia Global Ventures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.72 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 203800.00% to Rs 61.17 crore

Net profit of reported to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 203800.00% to Rs 61.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.79% to Rs 2.88 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 15.88% to Rs 410.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 487.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

61.170.03410.44487.913.7603.072.051.4304.525.461.1804.275.200.7202.883.42

