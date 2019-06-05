Jauss Polymers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 35.48% to Rs 2.10 croreNet loss of Jauss Polymers reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 35.48% to Rs 2.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 84.00% to Rs 9.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2.101.55 35 9.205.00 84 OPM %-10.4840.65 -10.338.60 - PBDT-0.210.67 PL 1.000.47 113 PBT-0.400.48 PL 0.28-0.40 LP NP-0.300.70 PL 0.21-0.18 LP
