Jay Bharat Maruti consolidated net profit declines 9.70% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.75% to Rs 534.80 crore

Net profit of Jay Bharat Maruti declined 9.70% to Rs 6.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.75% to Rs 534.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 505.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.534.80505.727.427.8330.5831.7910.7212.316.707.42

