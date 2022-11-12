Jayant Agro Organics consolidated net profit declines 46.10% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.43% to Rs 695.05 croreNet profit of Jayant Agro Organics declined 46.10% to Rs 11.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.43% to Rs 695.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 641.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales695.05641.00 8 OPM %3.395.94 -PBDT20.8733.59 -38 PBT17.0230.26 -44 NP11.4621.26 -46
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU