Jayant Agro Organics consolidated net profit declines 46.10% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Jayant Agro Organics declined 46.10% to Rs 11.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.43% to Rs 695.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 641.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.695.05641.003.395.9420.8733.5917.0230.2611.4621.26

