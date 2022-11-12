Jayant Agro Organics standalone net profit declines 51.77% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.39% to Rs 305.85 croreNet profit of Jayant Agro Organics declined 51.77% to Rs 9.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.39% to Rs 305.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 272.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales305.85272.13 12 OPM %5.0410.09 -PBDT15.6427.62 -43 PBT12.9025.34 -49 NP9.0018.66 -52
