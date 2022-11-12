Jayant Agro Organics standalone net profit declines 51.77% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.39% to Rs 305.85 crore

Net profit of Jayant Agro Organics declined 51.77% to Rs 9.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.39% to Rs 305.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 272.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.305.85272.135.0410.0915.6427.6212.9025.349.0018.66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)