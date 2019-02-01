Jayaswal Neco Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 123.91 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 32.29% to Rs 1086.12 croreNet Loss of Jayaswal Neco Industries reported to Rs 123.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 174.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 32.29% to Rs 1086.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 821.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1086.12821.02 32 OPM %11.325.53 -PBDT-55.70-104.48 47 PBT-124.41-173.11 28 NP-123.91-174.56 29
