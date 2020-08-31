JUST IN
Business Standard

Jayatma Industries standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 96.98% to Rs 1.39 crore

Net profit of Jayatma Industries declined 75.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 96.98% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 45.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.3945.97 -97 OPM %-6.471.59 -PBDT0.080.18 -56 PBT00.10 -100 NP0.020.08 -75

First Published: Mon, August 31 2020. 17:37 IST

