Jayatma Industries standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Jayatma Industries declined 75.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 96.98% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 45.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1.3945.97-6.471.590.080.1800.100.020.08

