Jayatma Industries standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 86.46% to Rs 3.81 crore

Net profit of Jayatma Industries declined 75.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 86.46% to Rs 3.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 28.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3.8128.144.720.430.100.120.010.040.010.04

