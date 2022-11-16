Jayatma Industries standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 86.46% to Rs 3.81 croreNet profit of Jayatma Industries declined 75.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 86.46% to Rs 3.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 28.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3.8128.14 -86 OPM %4.720.43 -PBDT0.100.12 -17 PBT0.010.04 -75 NP0.010.04 -75
