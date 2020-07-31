Jayatma Industries standalone net profit declines 90.91% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 35.33% to Rs 26.91 croreNet profit of Jayatma Industries declined 90.91% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 35.33% to Rs 26.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 41.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 64.71% to Rs 0.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.87% to Rs 116.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 151.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales26.9141.61 -35 116.47151.01 -23 OPM %2.271.11 -2.341.63 - PBDT0.010.13 -92 0.480.95 -49 PBT-0.080.04 PL 0.140.62 -77 NP0.010.11 -91 0.180.51 -65
