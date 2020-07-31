Jayatma Industries standalone net profit declines 90.91% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 35.33% to Rs 26.91 crore

Net profit of Jayatma Industries declined 90.91% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 35.33% to Rs 26.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 41.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 64.71% to Rs 0.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.87% to Rs 116.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 151.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

26.9141.61116.47151.012.271.112.341.630.010.130.480.95-0.080.040.140.620.010.110.180.51

