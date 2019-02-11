Jayatma Industries standalone net profit rises 1600.00% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales rise 40.08% to Rs 41.73 crore

Net profit of Jayatma Industries rose 1600.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 40.08% to Rs 41.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 29.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales41.7329.79 40 OPM %1.821.34 -PBDT0.320.09 256 PBT0.240.01 2300 NP0.170.01 1600

First Published: Mon, February 11 2019. 15:11 IST

