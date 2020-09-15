Jaypee Infratech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 508.65 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 84.39% to Rs 104.37 croreNet Loss of Jaypee Infratech reported to Rs 508.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 448.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 84.39% to Rs 104.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 668.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales104.37668.43 -84 OPM %6.391.31 -PBDT-493.75-424.45 -16 PBT-508.65-448.09 -14 NP-508.65-448.09 -14
