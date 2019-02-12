JBF Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 109.45 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 29.83% to Rs 573.65 croreNet Loss of JBF Industries reported to Rs 109.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 16.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 29.83% to Rs 573.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 817.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales573.65817.47 -30 OPM %-2.175.90 -PBDT-86.10-1.76 -4792 PBT-109.58-25.42 -331 NP-109.45-16.33 -570
