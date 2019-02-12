JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Niyogin Fintech reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.90 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

JBM Auto consolidated net profit rises 14.63% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 8.46% to Rs 429.89 crore

Net profit of JBM Auto rose 14.63% to Rs 19.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 17.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 8.46% to Rs 429.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 396.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales429.89396.35 8 OPM %11.3712.01 -PBDT45.3340.63 12 PBT30.9926.71 16 NP19.7417.22 15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 16:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements