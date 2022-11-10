JCK Infrastructure Development standalone net profit rises 14.29% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 18.32% to Rs 1.56 crore

Net profit of JCK Infrastructure Development rose 14.29% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 18.32% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1.561.9133.9710.470.160.160.110.090.080.07

