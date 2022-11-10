JCK Infrastructure Development standalone net profit rises 14.29% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
JCK Infrastructure Development standalone net profit rises 7083.33% in the June 2022 quarter
Greenlab: A diamond among diamonds
Action Construction Equipment bags Government contract in Ghana
Action Construction Equipment advances on bagging equipment supply contract from MoD
Industrials shares edge higher
-
Sales decline 18.32% to Rs 1.56 croreNet profit of JCK Infrastructure Development rose 14.29% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 18.32% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.561.91 -18 OPM %33.9710.47 -PBDT0.160.16 0 PBT0.110.09 22 NP0.080.07 14
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU