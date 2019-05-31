Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 23.48% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 16.87% to Rs 35.13 crore

Net profit of rose 23.48% to Rs 6.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.87% to Rs 35.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 30.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.05% to Rs 19.80 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 17.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.95% to Rs 122.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 114.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

