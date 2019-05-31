Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 23.48% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 16.87% to Rs 35.13 croreNet profit of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals rose 23.48% to Rs 6.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.87% to Rs 35.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 30.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 15.05% to Rs 19.80 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 17.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.95% to Rs 122.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 114.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales35.1330.06 17 122.64114.67 7 OPM %25.3628.31 -20.3520.74 - PBDT9.749.03 8 27.9826.76 5 PBT9.398.65 9 26.6325.26 5 NP6.895.58 23 19.8017.21 15
