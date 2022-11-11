Jet Airways (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 308.24 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 69.65% to Rs 12.45 crore

Net Loss of Jet Airways (India) reported to Rs 308.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 305.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 69.65% to Rs 12.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 41.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

