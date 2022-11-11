Jet Airways (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 308.24 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 69.65% to Rs 12.45 croreNet Loss of Jet Airways (India) reported to Rs 308.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 305.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 69.65% to Rs 12.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 41.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales12.4541.02 -70 OPM %-2150.68-45.76 -PBDT-267.83-16.21 -1552 PBT-308.24-60.78 -407 NP-308.24-305.76 -1
