Jet Airways (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 587.77 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 1.02% to Rs 6147.98 croreNet loss of Jet Airways (India) reported to Rs 587.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 165.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 1.02% to Rs 6147.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6086.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales6147.986086.20 1 OPM %-4.416.94 -PBDT-477.35322.12 PL PBT-587.77165.25 PL NP-587.77165.25 PL
