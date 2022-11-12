JUST IN
Business Standard

Jetking Infotrain consolidated net profit declines 73.27% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 57.80% to Rs 5.16 crore

Net profit of Jetking Infotrain declined 73.27% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 57.80% to Rs 5.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales5.163.27 58 OPM %2.91-11.01 -PBDT0.741.52 -51 PBT0.271.01 -73 NP0.271.01 -73

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:12 IST

