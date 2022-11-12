Jetking Infotrain consolidated net profit declines 73.27% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 57.80% to Rs 5.16 crore

Net profit of Jetking Infotrain declined 73.27% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 57.80% to Rs 5.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.5.163.272.91-11.010.741.520.271.010.271.01

