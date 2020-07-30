JUST IN
JIK Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 66.67% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net Loss of JIK Industries reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 66.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.050.03 67 OPM %-560.00-1033.33 -PBDT0.06-0.28 LP PBT-0.19-0.35 46 NP-0.19-0.35 46

