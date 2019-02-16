Jindal Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Jindal Capital standalone net profit declines 57.14% in the September 2018 quarter
Jindal Photo reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Jindal Stainless Q2 loss at Rs 36 cr
Jindal Worldwide consolidated net profit declines 93.22% in the December 2018 quarter
Jindal Stainless standalone net profit declines 61.14% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 25.73% to Rs 1.53 croreNet loss of Jindal Capital reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 25.73% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.532.06 -26 OPM %-3.273.88 -PBDT-0.060.07 PL PBT-0.070.06 PL NP-0.070.06 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU