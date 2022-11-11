JUST IN
Jindal Capital standalone net profit declines 91.18% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 66.67% to Rs 0.87 crore

Net profit of Jindal Capital declined 91.18% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 66.67% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.872.61 -67 OPM %2.3018.01 -PBDT0.040.47 -91 PBT0.030.46 -93 NP0.030.34 -91

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:40 IST

