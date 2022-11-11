Jindal Capital standalone net profit declines 91.18% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 66.67% to Rs 0.87 crore

Net profit of Jindal Capital declined 91.18% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 66.67% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.872.612.3018.010.040.470.030.460.030.34

