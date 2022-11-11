Jindal Capital standalone net profit declines 91.18% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
FanTiger launches first Music NFT with Punjabi superstar Sunanda Sharma
Board of Jindal Stainless approves fund raising up to Rs 99 cr
Barometers trade with minor cuts; Nifty below 17,550
Leading Diamond Company to light up 750 Homes of Martyrs with Free Rooftop Solar electricity
Financials stocks rise
-
Sales decline 66.67% to Rs 0.87 croreNet profit of Jindal Capital declined 91.18% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 66.67% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.872.61 -67 OPM %2.3018.01 -PBDT0.040.47 -91 PBT0.030.46 -93 NP0.030.34 -91
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU