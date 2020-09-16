Jindal Cotex reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.72 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 83.17% to Rs 1.73 croreNet Loss of Jindal Cotex reported to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 83.17% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 10.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.7310.28 -83 OPM %-24.285.64 -PBDT-0.210.74 PL PBT-1.72-0.79 -118 NP-1.72-1.00 -72
