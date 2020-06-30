Jindal Leasefin reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Jindal Photo reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.88 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Jindal Leasefin reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Jindal Saw receives A1+ rating for proposed CPs
D P Jindal Group employees contribute Rs 2 cr to PM-CARES Fund
97 people tested for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh today
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Jindal Leasefin reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 1344.44% to Rs 1.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales00.01 -100 00.01 -100 OPM %0-400.00 -0-2300.00 - PBDT0.22-0.04 LP 1.140.25 356 PBT0.22-0.04 LP 1.140.25 356 NP0.07-0.09 LP 1.300.09 1344
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU