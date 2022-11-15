Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.96 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 55.32% to Rs 746.64 crore

Net loss of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company reported to Rs 5.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 301.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 55.32% to Rs 746.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 480.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.746.64480.7231.4460.05204.04258.76131.89229.48-5.96301.35

