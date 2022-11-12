Jindal Saw consolidated net profit declines 50.52% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 36.01% to Rs 4043.54 crore

Net profit of Jindal Saw declined 50.52% to Rs 59.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 120.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 36.01% to Rs 4043.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2972.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.4043.542972.888.1912.72206.72298.7089.45178.6059.42120.08

