Jindal Saw consolidated net profit declines 50.52% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 36.01% to Rs 4043.54 crore

Net profit of Jindal Saw declined 50.52% to Rs 59.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 120.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 36.01% to Rs 4043.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2972.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4043.542972.88 36 OPM %8.1912.72 -PBDT206.72298.70 -31 PBT89.45178.60 -50 NP59.42120.08 -51

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:16 IST

