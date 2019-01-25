JUST IN
Jindal Saw standalone net profit rises 56.21% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 10.74% to Rs 2341.91 crore

Net profit of Jindal Saw rose 56.21% to Rs 150.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 96.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 10.74% to Rs 2341.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2114.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2341.912114.69 11 OPM %13.3911.29 -PBDT289.06218.73 32 PBT216.39157.09 38 NP150.3296.23 56

