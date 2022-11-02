Jindal Stainless consolidated net profit declines 60.95% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 11.49% to Rs 5604.51 croreNet profit of Jindal Stainless declined 60.95% to Rs 159.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 407.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 11.49% to Rs 5604.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5026.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales5604.515026.72 11 OPM %6.3914.87 -PBDT301.85706.28 -57 PBT208.51613.70 -66 NP159.11407.47 -61
