Jindal Stainless consolidated net profit declines 60.95% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.49% to Rs 5604.51 crore

Net profit of Jindal Stainless declined 60.95% to Rs 159.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 407.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 11.49% to Rs 5604.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5026.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.5604.515026.726.3914.87301.85706.28208.51613.70159.11407.47

