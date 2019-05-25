Jindal Stainless (Hisar) standalone net profit declines 31.76% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Jindal Stainless standalone net profit declines 71.87% in the March 2019 quarter
Jindal Stainless standalone net profit declines 61.14% in the December 2018 quarter
Jindal Worldwide consolidated net profit declines 93.22% in the December 2018 quarter
JSHL posts Rs 55-cr PAT in Dec Qtr
Jindal Poly Films standalone net profit rises 14.57% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 4.74% to Rs 2360.58 croreNet profit of Jindal Stainless (Hisar) declined 31.76% to Rs 65.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 96.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.74% to Rs 2360.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2253.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 33.88% to Rs 261.65 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 395.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.26% to Rs 8956.40 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 9258.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2360.582253.74 5 8956.409258.67 -3 OPM %9.1912.70 -10.0412.31 - PBDT155.28221.41 -30 647.72856.24 -24 PBT83.87154.38 -46 371.94589.64 -37 NP65.5996.11 -32 261.65395.70 -34
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU