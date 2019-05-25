Jindal Stainless (Hisar) standalone net profit declines 31.76% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 4.74% to Rs 2360.58 crore

Net profit of (Hisar) declined 31.76% to Rs 65.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 96.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.74% to Rs 2360.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2253.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 33.88% to Rs 261.65 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 395.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.26% to Rs 8956.40 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 9258.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

