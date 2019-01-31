JUST IN
Jindal Stainless (Hisar) standalone net profit declines 58.79% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 8.42% to Rs 2233.31 crore

Net profit of Jindal Stainless (Hisar) declined 58.79% to Rs 55.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 133.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 8.42% to Rs 2233.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2438.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2233.312438.58 -8 OPM %9.0113.33 -PBDT134.05256.13 -48 PBT64.77188.61 -66 NP55.07133.63 -59

First Published: Thu, January 31 2019.

