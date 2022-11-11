Jindal Steel & Power consolidated net profit declines 92.27% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 0.66% to Rs 13521.40 crore

Net profit of Jindal Steel & Power declined 92.27% to Rs 199.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2584.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 0.66% to Rs 13521.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13611.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.13521.4013611.7114.2833.751567.024116.21952.763506.60199.712584.22

