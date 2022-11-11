Jindal Steel & Power consolidated net profit declines 92.27% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 0.66% to Rs 13521.40 croreNet profit of Jindal Steel & Power declined 92.27% to Rs 199.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2584.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 0.66% to Rs 13521.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13611.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales13521.4013611.71 -1 OPM %14.2833.75 -PBDT1567.024116.21 -62 PBT952.763506.60 -73 NP199.712584.22 -92
