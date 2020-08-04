Jindal Steel & Power consolidated sales grow 25% in July

Consolidated production rises 13%

Jindal Steel & Power recorded 13% growth in consolidated steel production at 740,000 tonnes in month of July 2020 compared to 656,000 tonnes in July 2019. Consolidated sales rose 25% to 762,000 tonnes in July 2020 compared to 611,000 in July 2019.

On standalone basis, the company's production rose 13% to 603,000 tonnes while sales rose 29% to 637,000 tonnes in July 2020 over July 2019.

JSIS Oman reported 11% growth in production at 137,000 tonnes and 6% growth in sales at 125,000 tonnes in July 2020 over July 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)