Jindal Steel & Power Ltd gains for third straight session

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 490.85, up 2.87% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.76% on the day, quoting at 17155.9. The Sensex is at 57381.01, down 0.83%. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has gained around 20.77% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 13.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6183.8, up 2.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 47.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 91.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 4.63 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

