Jindal Steel & Power Ltd soars 1.07%, rises for third straight session

Steel & Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 184.6, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 19.53% in last one year as compared to a 14.09% gain in and a 12.86% gain in the Metal index.

Steel & Power Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 184.6, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.17% on the day, quoting at 11688.95. The Sensex is at 38984.79, up 0.29%. Steel & Power Ltd has added around 9.82% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has added around 3.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3102.3, down 0% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 62.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 98.63 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 185.7, up 0.87% on the day. is down 19.53% in last one year as compared to a 14.09% gain in NIFTY and a 12.86% gain in the

The PE of the stock is 17.86 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)