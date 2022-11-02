Jindal Steel & Power Ltd spurts 1.67%, gains for third straight session

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 472.75, up 1.67% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 11.88% in last one year as compared to a 1.37% gain in NIFTY and a 6.66% gain in the Nifty Media index.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 472.75, up 1.67% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 18073.05. The Sensex is at 60875.1, down 0.4%. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has added around 12.67% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is a constituent, has added around 8.6% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6036.95, up 0.63% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 29.87 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 474.85, up 1.49% on the day. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is up 11.88% in last one year as compared to a 1.37% gain in NIFTY and a 6.66% gain in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 6 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)