Jindal Steel & Power reports consolidated net loss of Rs 24.05 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
JSPL plans to demerge steel, power, int'l biz into three separate units
Jindal Steel to increase investment to Rs 1 lakh crore in Odisha
Jindal Steel and Power posts profit after 14 quarters
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd gains for third straight session
JSPL to raise Odisha investment to Rs 100,000 cr by 2030
-
Sales rise 36.66% to Rs 9434.98 croreNet Loss of Jindal Steel & Power reported to Rs 24.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 265.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 36.66% to Rs 9434.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6903.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales9434.986903.79 37 OPM %22.0123.27 -PBDT1049.28640.58 64 PBT13.60-322.66 LP NP-24.05-265.99 91
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU