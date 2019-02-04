JUST IN
Jindal Steel & Power reports consolidated net loss of Rs 24.05 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 36.66% to Rs 9434.98 crore

Net Loss of Jindal Steel & Power reported to Rs 24.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 265.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 36.66% to Rs 9434.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6903.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales9434.986903.79 37 OPM %22.0123.27 -PBDT1049.28640.58 64 PBT13.60-322.66 LP NP-24.05-265.99 91

First Published: Mon, February 04 2019. 16:09 IST

