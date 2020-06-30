Jindal Worldwide consolidated net profit declines 94.83% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 10.30% to Rs 639.66 crore

Net profit of Jindal Worldwide declined 94.83% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.30% to Rs 639.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 713.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.16% to Rs 28.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 30.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.59% to Rs 2198.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2211.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales639.66713.13 -10 2198.952211.98 -1 OPM %4.996.31 -6.329.01 - PBDT13.3830.59 -56 84.70132.18 -36 PBT1.919.87 -81 39.2144.01 -11 NP0.275.22 -95 28.4830.03 -5

