Jindal Worldwide consolidated net profit declines 94.83% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 10.30% to Rs 639.66 crore

Net profit of Jindal Worldwide declined 94.83% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.30% to Rs 639.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 713.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.16% to Rs 28.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 30.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.59% to Rs 2198.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2211.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

639.66713.132198.952211.984.996.316.329.0113.3830.5984.70132.181.919.8739.2144.010.275.2228.4830.03

