Jindal Worldwide consolidated net profit rises 3.16% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 51.83% to Rs 713.13 croreNet profit of Jindal Worldwide rose 3.16% to Rs 5.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 51.83% to Rs 713.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 469.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 48.75% to Rs 30.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 58.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 34.07% to Rs 2211.98 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1649.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales713.13469.69 52 2211.981649.85 34 OPM %6.3113.61 -9.0111.17 - PBDT30.5928.79 6 132.18138.45 -5 PBT9.879.90 0 44.0185.33 -48 NP5.225.06 3 30.0358.60 -49
