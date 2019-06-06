Jindal Worldwide consolidated net profit rises 3.16% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 51.83% to Rs 713.13 crore

Net profit of rose 3.16% to Rs 5.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 51.83% to Rs 713.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 469.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 48.75% to Rs 30.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 58.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 34.07% to Rs 2211.98 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1649.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

713.13469.692211.981649.856.3113.619.0111.1730.5928.79132.18138.459.879.9044.0185.335.225.0630.0358.60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)