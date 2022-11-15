Jindal Worldwide consolidated net profit rises 30.83% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 24.26% to Rs 477.52 crore

Net profit of Jindal Worldwide rose 30.83% to Rs 32.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 25.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 24.26% to Rs 477.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 630.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.477.52630.5112.857.7049.1240.7540.9333.1532.7225.01

