Jindal Worldwide consolidated net profit rises 30.83% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 24.26% to Rs 477.52 croreNet profit of Jindal Worldwide rose 30.83% to Rs 32.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 25.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 24.26% to Rs 477.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 630.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales477.52630.51 -24 OPM %12.857.70 -PBDT49.1240.75 21 PBT40.9333.15 23 NP32.7225.01 31
