JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Zeal Aqua standalone net profit declines 57.82% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Jindal Worldwide consolidated net profit rises 30.83% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 24.26% to Rs 477.52 crore

Net profit of Jindal Worldwide rose 30.83% to Rs 32.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 25.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 24.26% to Rs 477.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 630.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales477.52630.51 -24 OPM %12.857.70 -PBDT49.1240.75 21 PBT40.9333.15 23 NP32.7225.01 31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 10:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU