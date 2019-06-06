Jindal Worldwide standalone net profit declines 4.64% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 60.25% to Rs 711.25 crore

Net profit of declined 4.64% to Rs 4.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 60.25% to Rs 711.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 443.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 54.76% to Rs 26.39 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 58.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 28.63% to Rs 2113.62 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1643.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

