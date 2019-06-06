JUST IN
Jindal Worldwide standalone net profit declines 4.64% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 60.25% to Rs 711.25 crore

Net profit of Jindal Worldwide declined 4.64% to Rs 4.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 60.25% to Rs 711.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 443.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 54.76% to Rs 26.39 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 58.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 28.63% to Rs 2113.62 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1643.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales711.25443.83 60 2113.621643.21 29 OPM %4.159.21 -6.1710.97 - PBDT17.6425.94 -32 80.22135.44 -41 PBT9.399.59 -2 39.6084.87 -53 NP4.734.96 -5 26.3958.33 -55

First Published: Thu, June 06 2019.

