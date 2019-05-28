JITF Infra Logistics standalone net profit declines 41.67% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet profit of JITF Infra Logistics declined 41.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 and during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 5.26% to Rs 0.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2019 and during the previous year ended March 2018.
