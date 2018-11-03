JITF Infra Logistics standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the September 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
JITF Infra Logistics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2018 quarter
JITF Infra Logistics standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the June 2018 quarter
Yogi Infra Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2018 quarter
Genus Prime Infra standalone net profit declines 57.14% in the March 2018 quarter
Dhenu Buildcon Infra reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2018 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of JITF Infra Logistics rose 200.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2018 and during the previous quarter ended September 2017.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU