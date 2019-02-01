JITF Infra Logistics standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
JITF Infra Logistics standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the September 2018 quarter
JITF Infra Logistics standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the June 2018 quarter
Wagend Infra Venture standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2018 quarter
Yogi Infra Projects standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the September 2018 quarter
Megh Mayur Infra reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2018 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of JITF Infra Logistics rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2018 and during the previous quarter ended December 2017.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU