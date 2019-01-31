JK Agri Genetics reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.20 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 13.28% to Rs 23.11 croreNet Loss of JK Agri Genetics reported to Rs 5.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 6.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 13.28% to Rs 23.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 20.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales23.1120.40 13 OPM %-17.87-34.26 -PBDT-6.86-9.08 24 PBT-7.44-9.81 24 NP-5.20-6.25 17
