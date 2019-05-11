JK Agri Genetics standalone net profit declines 55.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 13.44% to Rs 43.92 crore

Net profit of declined 55.00% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 13.44% to Rs 43.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 50.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 58.47% to Rs 4.98 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 5.76% to Rs 190.68 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 202.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

