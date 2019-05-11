JK Agri Genetics standalone net profit declines 55.00% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 13.44% to Rs 43.92 croreNet profit of JK Agri Genetics declined 55.00% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 13.44% to Rs 43.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 50.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 58.47% to Rs 4.98 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 5.76% to Rs 190.68 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 202.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales43.9250.74 -13 190.68202.34 -6 OPM %13.1419.26 -8.7813.26 - PBDT3.638.01 -55 8.0719.30 -58 PBT2.997.31 -59 5.5816.55 -66 NP2.525.60 -55 4.9811.99 -58
