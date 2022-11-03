JK Lakshmi Cement consolidated net profit declines 27.64% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.63% to Rs 1373.55 crore

Net profit of JK Lakshmi Cement declined 27.64% to Rs 61.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 84.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.63% to Rs 1373.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1208.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1373.551208.8011.9316.06150.12176.1893.32120.9261.0384.34

