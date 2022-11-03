JUST IN
Adani Total Gas consolidated net profit rises 1.20% in the September 2022 quarter
JK Lakshmi Cement consolidated net profit declines 27.64% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.63% to Rs 1373.55 crore

Net profit of JK Lakshmi Cement declined 27.64% to Rs 61.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 84.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.63% to Rs 1373.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1208.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1373.551208.80 14 OPM %11.9316.06 -PBDT150.12176.18 -15 PBT93.32120.92 -23 NP61.0384.34 -28

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 16:33 IST

