JK Lakshmi Cement standalone net profit rises 27.81% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 30.72% to Rs 1172.46 croreNet profit of JK Lakshmi Cement rose 27.81% to Rs 43.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 33.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 30.72% to Rs 1172.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 896.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 5.24% to Rs 79.56 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 83.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.78% to Rs 3882.34 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3412.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1172.46896.95 31 3882.343412.15 14 OPM %11.1911.29 -10.6912.06 - PBDT102.0279.66 28 283.82281.98 1 PBT57.4033.75 70 104.43102.71 2 NP43.2533.84 28 79.5683.96 -5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU