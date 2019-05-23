JK Lakshmi Cement standalone net profit rises 27.81% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 30.72% to Rs 1172.46 crore

Net profit of rose 27.81% to Rs 43.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 33.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 30.72% to Rs 1172.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 896.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.24% to Rs 79.56 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 83.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.78% to Rs 3882.34 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3412.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

