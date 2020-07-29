JK Paper consolidated net profit declines 97.23% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 34.19% to Rs 469.24 crore

Net profit of JK Paper declined 97.23% to Rs 3.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 127.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 34.19% to Rs 469.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 713.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales469.24713.06 -34 OPM %13.3333.25 -PBDT54.57224.13 -76 PBT12.82188.07 -93 NP3.52127.11 -97

Wed, July 29 2020. 17:18 IST

