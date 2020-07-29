JK Paper consolidated net profit declines 97.23% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 34.19% to Rs 469.24 crore

Net profit of JK Paper declined 97.23% to Rs 3.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 127.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 34.19% to Rs 469.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 713.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.469.24713.0613.3333.2554.57224.1312.82188.073.52127.11

